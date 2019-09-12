/ / / Five people stabbed at Tallahassee manufacturing plant

By Wayne K. Roustan for the South Florida Sun Sentinel

Five people were stabbed Wednesday at a manufacturing plant in Tallahassee, according to police.

It was shortly after 8:30 a.m. when police were notified about multiple stabbings in an industrial area near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle, which is located close to Interstate 10.

Police later said the five were stabbed at a company called Dyke Industries, a building supply company.

