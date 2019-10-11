/ / / Fitbit is pulling manufacturing out of China to avoid tariffs

In a rare move for a US tech company, Fitbit is pulling nearly all of its device manufacturing out of China amid a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The company announced Wednesday that "effectively all trackers and smartwatches" starting in January "will not be of Chinese origin" as a result of US tariffs.



Many tech companies have had to confront the challenges of making their goods in China as the US-China trade war drags on, especially with a new round of tariffs set to go into effect in December that cover consumer goods previously spared from import taxes. The looming tariffs are forcing companies with manufacturing operations in China to either pass the costs on to consumers or absorb them.

