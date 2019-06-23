/ / / Fire that engulfed Philadelphia refinery has been extinguished

A fire that engulfed a Philadelphia refinery and sparked air-quality concerns has been extinguished, according to city officials.

The fire at Philadelphia Energy Solutions was put out on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement on the city's website.

Emergency medical services treated one individual on the scene, according to Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. Four employees also suffered minor injuries, and all were treated on-site by a company medical team, according to Philadelphia Energy Solutions.

