/ / / Fire tears through Arkansas foam manufacturing facility

A massive fire at an industrial site near downtown Bentonville, Arkansas, poured thick, black smoke into the sky for hours, but caused no injuries, according to city officials.

The potential for harmful particles in the smoke, however, concerned state, local and school officials. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality sent an inspector to monitor the air. Some surrounding buildings were evacuated and schools kept students inside.

The fire, reported about 11:30 a.m., was in a storage area just outside the United Industries UltraBoard manufacturing plant at 1900 E. Central Ave. The company makes foam products.

