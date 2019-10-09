/ / / Fire guts manufacturing facility in Texas

A fire sent black smoke billowing into the sky over Athens, Texas.

The fire occurred at Dillon Manufacturing, located in the 900 block of N. Needmore St. The company’s owner said she has about 28 employees, and they use fiberglass to make deer blinds and related items. None of those employees were injured.

Athens Fire Chief Russell Marshall said they received the call at around 2:48 p.m. and when they arrived, fire was already burning through the roof of the building. Marshall said that mutual aid was called in to help. Those who responded included Murchison, Brownsboro, Eustace, Trinidad, South Side, and North 19 fire departments.

To learn more, read "Fire guts Dillon Manufacturing in Athens, no injuries reported" from KLTV Texas.