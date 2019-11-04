/ / / Fire destroys metal shop in North Carolina

A fire gutted Parker Industries, a metal-working plant in southern Burke County, North Carolina, early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. by a neighbor who woke up and smelled smoke in his house, said Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the building, he said.

Fire departments in Burke, Catawba, Cleveland and Lincoln counties worked to get the fire under control, Willis said. It took a couple of hours to get the fire under control.

Seventy-five percent or more of the building was destroyed by the fire, Willis said.

