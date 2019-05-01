Plant Services

/ / / Fire at James Hardie facility in Virginia leaves worker with severe burns
By Henri Gendreau for The Roanoke Times

May 01, 2019

A worker at a Pulaski manufacturing plant was airlifted Tuesday with severe burns after a fire broke out.

First responders went to the James Hardie facility in the 1000 block of James Hardie Way at 3:33 p.m., said Brandon Hamblin, a captain with the Pulaski Fire Department.

Hamblin said the worker was taken by helicopter to the Wake Forest Baptist Health burn center in Winston-Salem, N.C. He described the burns as severe, but did not know the man’s condition.

To learn more, read "1 airlifted after fire breaks out at Pulaski manufacturing plant" from The Roanoke Times.

