/ / / Fighter jet crashes into warehouse in California

An F-16 fighter jet crashed into a warehouse west of March Air Reserve Base in Southern California.

The pilot was able to walk after ejecting from the jet, according to reports from the scene. A dozen people were hosed off for exposure to debris before being taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries, state fire Capt. Fernando Herrera said.

The crash occurred as the pilot was landing following a routine training mission, March Air Reserve Base Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Holliday said. Witnesses reported seeing the jet shudder and roll moments before it plummeted to the ground.

