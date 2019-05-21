/ / / Fiberglass manufacturing plant goes up in flames

Firefighters doused a blaze that tore through a local fiberglass business Saturday, officials said.

It took San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel almost an hour to get the flames under control after the blaze erupted at MFG Fiberglass, near the intersection of Holly and Beaver roads, just after 9 pm.

Firefighters rushing to the scene could see a column of smoke from several miles away, officials said.

As firefighters arrived, they quickly found the source of the blaze — large fiberglass molds engulfed in flames that spread to burn through a 50 x 100-foot area.

