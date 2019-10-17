/ / / Fed survey: Trade tensions and slowing global growth weigh on economic activity

September and early October but many firms are more downbeat about the months ahead, a Federal Reserve report said on Wednesday, the latest sign that the impact of U.S. trade policies continues to cloud the country’s economic outlook.

The latest temperature check of the economy, collated from the central bank’s discussions with business contacts around the country, also said the pace of price increases remained modest.

“Business contacts mostly expect the economic expansion to continue; however, many lowered their outlooks for growth in the coming six to 12 months,” the Fed said in its report.

