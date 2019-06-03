/ / / FAA says more than 300 Boeing 737 jets may have faulty wing parts

More than 300 Boeing 737 jets, including the Max, may have faulty wing parts that don’t meet strength and durability standards, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday, following a joint investigation with the aircraft manufacturer.

The FAA plans to order airlines to remove and replace the parts if their aircraft are affected, the agency said.

As many as 148 parts made by a Boeing supplier could be “susceptible to premature failure or cracks,” the FAA said in a statement about the slat tracks.

