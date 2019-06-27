/ / / FAA finds new potential risk in Boeing 737 Max planes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has discovered a new flaw in Boeing's 737 Max that could further delay its return to the skies.

During flight tests in a Boeing 737 Max simulator in Seattle, FAA test pilots discovered a computer issue that could slow down a pilot's ability to quickly respond to a scenario like the ones seen in the two Max crashes.

The issue occurred when the pilots were evaluating failure scenarios where the nose of the plane was being pushed down. The test pilots felt it remained down longer than it should, leaving them concerned it would increase the chances of a crash.

