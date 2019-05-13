Plant Services

/ / / F-35's first crash in 2018 was caused by manufacturing defect
Supply Chain Management

F-35's first crash in 2018 was caused by manufacturing defect

By Bloomberg

May 13, 2019

The crash of a U.S. Marine Corps F-35 that temporarily grounded the entire fleet of next-generation jets in 2018 was caused by a manufacturing defect in a fuel tube made by a United Technologies subcontractor, according to congressional investigators.

The defect “caused an engine fuel tube to rupture during flight, resulting in a loss of power to the engine,” the Government Accounting Office said last week in a report on major weapons systems. United Technologies Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney unit “is fully responsible” for “the propulsion system and has the lead in working” the failure analyses, according to the statement at the time.

Read the full story, "F-35's first crash was caused by manufacturing defect, GAO says," at bloomberg.com. 

Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.


Show More Content
 