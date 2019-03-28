/ / / Explosion reported at North Dakota manufacturing facility

No injuries were reported following an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Wahpeton.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says the explosion happened at Masonite Primeboard at 2441 15th Street North. Fire Chief Dale Rubish says the explosion blew a portion of the roof off the building.

The call came in at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the blast will be investigated.

To learn more, read "Explosion damages Wahpeton manufacturing plant" from KFGO, North Dakota.