Explosion reported at North Dakota manufacturing facility
Mar 28, 2019
No injuries were reported following an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Wahpeton.
Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says the explosion happened at Masonite Primeboard at 2441 15th Street North. Fire Chief Dale Rubish says the explosion blew a portion of the roof off the building.
The call came in at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the blast will be investigated.
To learn more, read "Explosion damages Wahpeton manufacturing plant" from KFGO, North Dakota.
