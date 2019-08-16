Authorities say two employees at a manufacturing business in Albany, Washington were injured in an explosion.

The Statesman Journal reported Albany Fire Department and Tangent Rural Fire District responded to a fire at Selmet Inc. just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The two injured Selmet employees were taken to Albany General Hospital. Authorities say one was released and the other was flown by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition.

