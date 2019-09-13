/ / / Explosion at Georgia manufacturing plant leaves one worker injured

A hazardous chemical fire sparked an explosion at a Georgia manufacturing plant early Friday morning, forcing school closures and evacuations across Calhoun County.

Calhoun firefighters first received reports of the blaze at DHM Adhesives around 1:15 a.m., Fire Deputy Terry Mills told the Gordon Gazette. He said first responders were on the scene within minutes of the initial call, but the building – located in downtown Calhoun – was already almost entirely consumed by flames.

Ten workers were inside the facility at the time, and one of them was injured. No details on the victim’s condition have been released.

