/ / / Explosion and fire at Pennsylvania manufacturing plant

A borough manufacturer was rattled by an explosion and fire Wednesday afternoon at Vixen Hill manufacturers at Hall and Main streets in Pennsylvania.

No injuries were reported.

An explosion rocked one building of the manufacturer of gazebos, shutters and decks at about 1:30 p.m.

The walls and windows of one building were blown out as a result of the blast which could be felt for blocks away.

