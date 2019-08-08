Plant Services

Explosion and fire at Pennsylvania manufacturing plant
Industrial Safety

Explosion and fire at Pennsylvania manufacturing plant

By Pete Bannan for The Mercury

Aug 08, 2019

A borough manufacturer was rattled by an explosion and fire Wednesday afternoon at Vixen Hill manufacturers at Hall and Main streets in Pennsylvania.

No injuries were reported.

An explosion rocked one building of the manufacturer of gazebos, shutters and decks at about 1:30 p.m.

The walls and windows of one building were blown out as a result of the blast which could be felt for blocks away.

To learn more, read "Explosion rocks manufacturing building in Elverson" from The Mercury.

