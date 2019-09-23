/ / / Eurozone manufacturing PMI drops to 83-month low

Manufacturing sentiment in the eurozone fell in September to the worst level in nearly seven years, new figures released Monday show.

The flash eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to an 83-month low of 45.6 in September, down from 47 in August.

Economists polled by FactSet expected a 47.3 reading, and any reading below 50 indicates worsening conditions.

German manufacturing PMI fell to 41.4 in September from 43.5, the worst reading in more than a decade.

