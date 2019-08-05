/ / / European manufacturing slump continues

Manufacturing in the euro area shrank for a sixth month at the start of the third quarter, dragged down by Germany’s worst slump in seven years.

The downbeat figures come in the wake of reports showing slower economic growth in France, Spain and the euro area, with Italy stagnating. IHS Markit said its euro zone manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to 46.5 in July from 47.6 in June.

While part of the weakness is linked to troubles in the automotive industry, a continued downturn could spell deeper trouble, and spread to other parts of the economy. As companies respond to falling demand, manufacturing jobs are being cut at the fastest pace in six years, prices are being lowered and optimism is deteriorating.

To learn more, read "European Manufacturing Slump Keeps Economy Under Pressure" from Bloomberg.