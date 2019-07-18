/ / / Europe to surpass US in battery manufacturing

A slew of recent announcements has left Europe poised to overtake North America in terms of battery manufacturing capacity by 2023, analyst figures show.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) expects European nameplate lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity to top 198 gigawatt-hours a year by 2023, up from roughly 18 gigawatt-hours a year today.

This more than tenfold growth over the next few years should allow Europe to overtake North America, which is set to have around 130 gigawatt-hours a year of manufacturing capacity by 2023, according to the analyst firm.

