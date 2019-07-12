/ / / Eruditio and the UT Reliability and Maintainability Center launch first certification in planning and scheduling

Eruditio announces a certification to be earned within their six-month Planning and Scheduling inspired Blended Learning (iBL) training curriculum. Through Eruditio’s partnership with the University of Tennessee’s Reliability and Maintainability Center, Planning and Scheduling iBL students will now receive a credential while following a curriculum that will help change the performance of your maintenance organization.

“UT-RMC is very excited to work with our long-term partner, Eruditio, as one of our key training providers for the traditional classroom version of our RMIC® – P&S Certification, and to offer their Planning and Scheduling iBL as the exclusive on-line/blended learning pathway,” says Dr. Klaus Blache, Director of the Reliability and Maintainability Center at the University of Tennessee. “The RMIC® – P&S credential, will bring a level of professionalism to the maintenance planning and scheduling discipline, and fits well with our existing Reliability and Maintainability Implementation Certification program.”

The Planning and Scheduling iBL is an educational program that empowers participants to take control of their learning experience through instructor-led classes, online curriculum, and skill applications. Click www.plannercertification.com can be used to find more information on the program, a video with past students, inquiring about a custom curriculum, and registering for the next kick-off.

Students will use tools like augmented reality, cutting edge multipath eLearning, hands-on real-world simulations, project-based application, and interactive instruction with the support of a Society of Maintenance and Reliability Professional Certified coach. Planners will learn how to build an effective Job Plans and assemble them into a Job Plan Library, optimize the existing Preventive Maintenance tasks, and build a meaningful Maintenance Schedule that can be executed by the organization with maximum efficiency and effectiveness. This curriculum will increase facilities’ maintenance wrench time, providing unprecedented production and maintenance throughput. All with the goal of increasing student knowledge retention and ultimately developing a larger documented learning project return on investment.

“The reliability and maintenance industry has needed this certification for years. We’re excited to be able to change organizations with a fully customized and coached continuous learning process for planners and schedulers,” said Shon Isenhour Partner with Eruditio, “you get the benefits of planning and scheduling, and your planners get a credential!”