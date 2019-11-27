/ / / Engine and power generation equipment maker to cut 2,000 jobs

On Nov. 21, engine and power generation equipment maker Cummins announced plans for a long-term growth and increased profitability that included lowering structural costs by $250 million to $300 million in 2020, though no job cuts were mentioned at the time.

On Monday, the Columbus, OH-based company stated confirmed cuts of 2,000 positions to several news outlets. The Indianapolis Star, Commercial Carrier Journal and Inside INdiana Business share that, in a statement, Cummins said it plans to lay off approximately 2,000 salaried workforce from its global headcount of about 62,000. The company cited faster-than-expected demand slowdown making the cuts necessary.

Though Cummins didn’t specify the types of jobs that would be eliminated, it says they involve exempt employees, which mean salaried positions and not union jobs.

