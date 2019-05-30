/ / / Employee killed in accident at California steel-processing plant

An employee of California Steel Industries in Fontana was killed in an accident there Tuesday, May 21, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health said Friday.

The employee, whose name was not publicly announced, was a materials handler, Cal/OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi said. The man was using a work table when he became pinned between a belt and a mandrel, which is a cylindrical object against which material can be shaped.

