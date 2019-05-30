Plant Services

/ / / Employee killed in accident at California steel-processing plant
Employee killed in accident at California steel-processing plant

By the Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA)

May 30, 2019

An employee of California Steel Industries in Fontana was killed in an accident there Tuesday, May 21, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health said Friday.

The employee, whose name was not publicly announced, was a materials handler, Cal/OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi said. The man was using a work table when he became pinned between a belt and a mandrel, which is a cylindrical object against which material can be shaped.

Read the full story, "Employee killed in accident at Fontana steel-processing plant," at dailybulletin.com.

