/ / / Employee killed at Indiana food-manufacturing plant

An employee at a Morgan County food-manufacturing plant died Tuesday morning after an industrial accident at the facility, the Mooresville Police Department said.

The Mooresville police and fire departments responded at about 6:44 a.m. to PacMoore Processing Technologies, 100 PacMoore Pkwy., regarding an accident that resulted in major injuries. The employee involved in the accident was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured, a spokeswoman for the police department said. It is unclear how the employee died.

To learn more, read "1 dead after industrial accident at Mooresville food-manufacturing facility, police say" from the Indianapolis Star.