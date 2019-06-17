/ / / Empire State manufacturing index falls into negative territory for the first time in two years

The New York Fed’s Empire State business conditions index took a sharp turn for the worse in June, falling into negative territory for the first time in more than two years.

The Empire State manufacturing index plummeted 26.4 points to negative 8.6 in June, the New York Fed said Monday. That’s a record decline. Economists had expected a reading of positive 10, according to a survey by Econoday.

Any reading below zero indicates a contraction in activity. The last time the index was negative was in October 2016.

There was broad-based weakness in the report. A key metric, the new-orders index, sank 21.7 points to -12 in June. Shipments fell 6.6 points to 9.7. Unfilled orders also fell sharply and inventories sank into negative territory. The index of future activity fell only 4.9 points to 25.7 in June.

To learn more, read "Empire State manufacturing index posts largest-ever drop into negative territory in June" from MarketWatch.