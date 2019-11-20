/ / / Eli Lilly to add 100 jobs and spend $400M on manufacturing expansion in Indy

Eli Lilly and Co. plans to spend $400 million to expand drug-manufacturing facilities at its Lilly Technology Center campus in Indianapolis, adding 100 high-paying jobs in the process, the company announced Wednesday.

Lilly said it needs additional manufacturing capacity to keep up with demand for current medicines and new drugs expected to emerge from its pharmaceutical pipeline.

The plans call for “enhancements to existing manufacturing facilities that make insulin, additional capacity for its growing portfolio of diabetes medicines and initial capital investments for future medicines,” the Indianapolis-based drug maker said.

To learn more read "Eli Lilly to spend $400M on manufacturing expansion in Indy, add 100 jobs" from the Indianapolis Business Journal.