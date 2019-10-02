/ / / EEOC sues manufacturer and staffing agency for sexual harassment and retaliation

U.S. officials say Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI) and ManpowerGroup US Inc. (Manpower) violated federal law when they fired a female employee who complained about sexual harassment at a JCI manufacturing facility in Norman, Okla.

According to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a female temporary employee worked on an HVAC production line at a JCI facility through a staffing contract with Manpower. The suit alleges that a male JCI employee began harassing the woman in early 2018, graphically describing his sexual encounters with women, repeatedly threatening sexual assault and making belittling comments about women. The male employee also told her he wanted to have sex with her teenage daughter.

The female employee complained to a Manpower supervisor, but Manpower took no action to prevent and stop the harassment, according to the EEOC. JCI and Manpower then fired the woman after she provided a written statement describing the harassment.

