/ / / Hiring slows amid trade tensions; only 75,000 jobs added in May

Hiring slowed last month, as U.S. employers added just 75,000 jobs. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%. Details within the report may offer some clues of how the Trump administration's ongoing trade battles are affecting the job market.

The job gains in May were well below economists' forecasts and the three-month average. Job gains for March and April were also revised downward by a total of 75,000.

Manufacturing continued to be a soft spot, with just 3,000 factory jobs added in May.

