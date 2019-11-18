/ / / Dust collection unit causes fire at Illinois facility

A mechanical failure in a dust collection unit apparently sparked a fire Friday afternoon at Laser Technologies Inc. at 1120 Frontenac Road in Naperville, Illinois, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they responded at 2:31 p.m. to a 911 call from an employee about a fire in the rear of the commercial building. The first crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the one-story structure.

