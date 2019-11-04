/ / / Dow Chemical plant explosion in Louisiana rattles windows, but no injuries

A tank at a glycol processing unit at Dow Chemical's plant in Iberville Parish exploded with a loud boom Sunday morning, shaking homes and rattling windows in nearby Plaquemine but causing no injuries, officials said.

The company said crews stabilized the tank, or vessel, shortly after it burst. The cause of the explosion was still being reviewed Sunday evening, company officials said.

