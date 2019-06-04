Plant Services

Despite trade woes, Minnesota manufacturers see growth

By Minneapolis Star Tribune

Jun 04, 2019

Minnesota factories bucked a regional trend in May, seeing growth in a key manufacturing index while other central states showed slowdowns or economic losses as flooding and new trade woes took a toll, according to a Creighton University economic report released Monday.

Minnesota's May index inched up to 55 from 54.5 in April amid a boost in new product orders and sales, especially for medical supplies, durable goods and nonfood products.

