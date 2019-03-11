/ / / Despite jobs boost, manufacturing desperate for skilled workers

American manufacturers created about 450 thousand jobs over the last two years; however there are not enough workers to fill them.

“Manufacturing is really on the rise right now,” said the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) President Jay Timmons during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday. “But the problem that we have right now [is] we can’t find enough people to do the jobs that we have open.”

President Trump, last Wednesday, met with CEOs and business leaders of the newly formed American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, including Timmons, Apple CEO Tim Cook and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, at the White House. It was the first meeting of the board, which is co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and adviser Ivanka Trump. According to Timmons, one of the topics discussed was finding ways to fill the thousands of job openings in manufacturing right now, that are based on technology and robotic intelligence.

“We need people with the skills necessary to do those jobs,” he said, adding, “I don’t think we are doing that well enough.”

What’s more, Timmons said that over the next decade, millions of more jobs could be vacant unless this is addressed.