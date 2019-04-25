Delta wants to use drones on the airfield for MRO
Apr 25, 2019
Delta Air Lines through its Delta TechOps is working on being able to use unmanned aerial vehicles on the airfield, outside of a hangar, to conduct inspection work on its air transport aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and others.
“It’s coming,” David Piotrowski, senior principal engineer at TechOps, told a MRO Americas 2019 panel April 11. “It’s going to happen, I just don’t know on what timeline.”
“It’s still probably a few years before it gets accepted” by regulators, agreed Josselin Bequet, CEO and cofounder of Donecle. He predicted a regulator-approved operation will arise somewhere in the world within a “couple of years.”
Donecle provides drone-based inspection services inside hangars now. Some companies have announced these projects, for instance AFI-KLM, Avianca, Airbus and El Al Israel Airlines. Like Delta, it also is pushing for unscheduled maintenance tasks such as post-lightning and hail damage inspections done outside hangars on the ramp.
