Delta Air Lines through its Delta TechOps is working on being able to use unmanned aerial vehicles on the airfield, outside of a hangar, to conduct inspection work on its air transport aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and others.

“It’s coming,” David Piotrowski, senior principal engineer at TechOps, told a MRO Americas 2019 panel April 11. “It’s going to happen, I just don’t know on what timeline.”

“It’s still probably a few years before it gets accepted” by regulators, agreed Josselin Bequet, CEO and cofounder of Donecle. He predicted a regulator-approved operation will arise somewhere in the world within a “couple of years.”

Donecle provides drone-based inspection services inside hangars now. Some companies have announced these projects, for instance AFI-KLM, Avianca, Airbus and El Al Israel Airlines. Like Delta, it also is pushing for unscheduled maintenance tasks such as post-lightning and hail damage inspections done outside hangars on the ramp.

Read the full story, "Delta wants to use drones on the airfield for MRO," at www.mro-network.com.