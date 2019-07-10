Deloitte report series looks at whether manufacturers can innovate quickly enough
Manufacturers can maintain momentum if they continue to identify and capitalize on new inventions and advancements, according to a new report series by Deloitte.
Innovation in industrial manufacturing indicates that patent-based innovation – in both business process improvement and new product development– has become a key marker for how industrial companies are leveraging their R&D budgets to remain competitive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
