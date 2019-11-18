/ / / Deloitte Industry Outlook: 2020 promises to be an ever-changing environment for manufacturers

As the risk of a global economic downturn grows, the industrial manufacturing industry faces a challenging landscape in 2020 replete with trade tensions, muted job growth, supply chain volatility and an ongoing skilled talent shortage.

These are among the findings of Deloitte’s 2020 Manufacturing Industry Outlook. The report also suggests that despite these headwinds, industry leaders are rapidly developing coping strategies—not only to weather the brewing storm, but to thrive in spite of it.

Key highlights include:

Divesting to invest: Manufacturers are streamlining and realigning around key markets and customers to get their “houses in order” as financial markets increasingly reward focus in core businesses over diversification. 2020 is expected to yield lower overall M&A deal volume, but higher value deals for those that do occur.

