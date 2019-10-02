/ / / Deere lays off 160 workers from Quad Cities plants

By Donnelle Eller for the Des Moines Register

Citing trade uncertainties and a slumping ag economy, Deere & Co. said Tuesday it will layoff about 160 workers at production facilities in the Quad Cities.

The farm and construction equipment manufacturer said it would place about 50 employees at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, Illinois, on indefinite layoff beginning Oct 28.

Another 113 production employees at John Deere Davenport Works learned they would also be laid off indefinitely, effective Nov. 18.

