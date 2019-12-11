/ / / Cybersecurity incident at Southwire disrupts manufacturing

By Jessica Saunders for the Atlanta Business Chronicle

A cybersecurity incident has disrupted manufacturing and shipping at one of metro Atlanta's largest private companies.

Carrollton-based wire manufacturer Southwire Co. LLC is still investigating the incident, which occurred early Monday. It began bringing critical systems back online Tuesday.

The company's security monitoring system notified Southwire Monday morning about suspicious activity within its system.

