/ / / Craftsman tool production returning to U.S.

Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker is expanding its U.S. manufacturing operations with a new plant in North Fort Worth.

The iconic American company is putting a 425,000-square-foot manufacturing plant with 500 full-time jobs in the AllianceTexas development near Interstate 35W.

The plant will open late next year, producing a variety of Craftsman brand mechanics tools, including sockets, ratchets and wrenches.

"When we purchased Craftsman in 2017, we were determined to revitalize this iconic U.S. brand and bring back its American manufacturing heritage," Stanley Black & Decker president and CEO Jim Loree said in a statement. "From the launch of Craftsman's refreshed brand identity last year to our announcement of the first new manufacturing facility in many years, we're demonstrating our continued commitment to grow the brand and bring even more production of these great products back to the United States."

