/ / / Could more manufacturing jobs lower the crime rate?

There is an inverse relationship between manufacturing job availability in Mexican cities and drug trafficking, according to a study Melissa Dell, an economics professor at Harvard, co-authored in 2018, The Violent Consequences of Trade-Induced Worker Displacement in Mexico.

“We indeed find that — if you look at towns that have faced more manufacturing job losses because they’re now competing with China — after those manufacturing jobs leave, we see an increase in drug trafficking, we see an increase in violent crime, and the effects are large.” Dell said Wednesday.

Read "Make certain job candidates are the right fit for the position"

“Following manufacturing job losses, people’s confidence in public institutions declines,” she said. “If you no longer have confidence in the ability of the state to help you to solve problems that are too big to solve on your own, maybe you’re more likely to go into a criminal gang.”

To learn more, read "More manufacturing jobs could lower rates of crime and drug trafficking, economist argues at the IMF" from MarketWatch.