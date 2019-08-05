/ / / Contractor dies after being trapped and crushed by a manufacturing machine

A 56-year-old Wellington man died Wednesday after being trapped and crushed by a manufacturing machine, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:34 p.m. to an industrial accident at Youngers and Sons Manufacturing, in the 19000 block of West K-42 southwest of Wichita.

Company officials said in a statement on their website that the man was an outside contractor. He was identified by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday as Zachary C. Ritchey of Wellington.

