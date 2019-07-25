/ / / Continue your professional development to prepare for the jobs of the future

Automation will widen disparities across the U.S. in the next ten years—what should workers do to get ready for this disruption? Looking across geographies and education levels, how can employees prepare for the employment market of the future?

Just 25 cities in the U.S. could capture over 60% of American job growth by 2030, while rural areas and other cities could see flat or declining employment. The future of work in America: People and places, today and tomorrow reveals the growth of opportunities in healthcare, STEM, and for business services professionals, while over 50% of positions lost will be in just four occupations: over 8 million office support jobs, over 5 million food service jobs, nearly 5 million production work jobs, and 4 million customer service jobs.

Less educated workers—which describes many of the workers relying on shop-floor manufacturing work —are most at risk of being impacted by automation: individuals whose level of education does not exceed a high school diploma, are four times as likely to be in a highly automatable role, while more and more roles in manufacturing will require a higher level of education. Minorities are at most risk, with nearly 12 million Hispanic and African-American workers facing potential workforce displacement. For workers in these groups who successfully make the transition to a new occupation, there will be a need for them to undergo significant reskilling.

