/ / / Collaborative robots are filling the welding skills gap

Welding is one of the biggest applications for robots, particularly in the automotive industry.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, approximately half of all robotic arms sold in the US are bought by the automotive manufacturing sector, and around one-third of those robots are used for welding.

However, until now, the vast majority of these robots been of the larger variety – the ones that tend to be caged off and are not classed as “collaborative”.

It may have been thought that collaborative robots, which tend to be smaller, are not sturdy enough for welding work. Whatever the reason, this perception is changing.

