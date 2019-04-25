/ / / Cincinnati hub for manufacturing to open this month

The CoMade initiative to establish a Cincinnati hub for manufacturing, product innovation and job training will launch its first phase this month in a former Kroger building in Walnut Hills.

The first CoMade services offered there will be a community tool library through which local residents and organizations can rent tools and receive training to undertake personal or community projects.

Soon after, affordable shared desk and studio space will be available, which will be followed by training workshops, according to CoMade president Rich Kiley, a former Procter & Gamble Co. executive who also served as founding CEO of CincyTech.

The final service at the Walnut Hills location, to be introduced in June or July, will be prototyping and micro-factory workshops serving up to 100 people.

To learn more, read "Hub for manufacturing, job training to open in former Kroger store" from the Cincinnati Business Courier.