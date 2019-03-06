/ / / Chinese manufacturing shrinks for a third straight month

A private survey on China's manufacturing sector showed Friday that factory activity shrank for a third straight month in February.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 49.9 for February — higher than January's reading of 48.3, and better than the 48.5 that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

However, it showed that manufacturing activity in February remained around contractionary levels not seen since early 2016. A reading below 50 signals contraction, while a reading above that level indicates expansion.

