More Chinese manufacturers are looking to Thailand as a production base to avoid U.S. tariffs, based on trends in demand for the Southeast Asian nation’s industrial estates.

WHA Corp., the top Thai provider of such estates, said it expects Chinese companies to account for as much as half of its land sale contracts both this year and next, up from about 12% in 2018. The firm also develops industrial parks in Vietnam.

“People are moving some production,” David Nardone, the group executive for the firm’s industrial-development unit, said in an interview. “It will be a significant impact for Thailand and Vietnam. A drop of water for China can be a flood for us, because of the different size of the economies.”

