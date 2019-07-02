/ / / China's manufacturing sector contracts in June

Activity in China's manufacturing sector cooled in June moving into contraction territory, according to a private gauge, as trade tensions with the U.S. led to further declines in orders and production.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.4 in June from 50.2 in May, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Monday.

The reading was below the critical 50.0 threshold for the first time in four months. The 50.0 threshold separates an expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction.

