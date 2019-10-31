/ / / China's manufacturing activity shrinks for the sixth straight month

China on Thursday reported that factory activity shrank for the sixth straight month in October, with the official Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing coming in at 49.3 in October.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected October’s official manufacturing PMI to remain flat. PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.

In September, the official manufacturing PMI was 49.8, according to the country’s statistics bureau.

To learn more, read "China says its manufacturing activity shrank for the sixth straight month in October" from CNBC.