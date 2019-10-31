Plant Services

China's manufacturing activity shrinks for the sixth straight month

By Huileng Tan for CNBC

Oct 31, 2019

China on Thursday reported that factory activity shrank for the sixth straight month in October, with the official Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing coming in at 49.3 in October.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected October’s official manufacturing PMI to remain flat. PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.

In September, the official manufacturing PMI was 49.8, according to the country’s statistics bureau.

