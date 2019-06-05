/ / / Chicago's newest advanced manufacturing facility opens for business

On May 28, 2019, Skender, a design, construction, and manufacturing firm based in Chicago, Illinois, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company's new advanced manufacturing facility.

The firm plans to use the facility to produce modular building projects. The factory should reach full capacity in 18 months and create up to 150 new jobs. The company's first project will come from Chicago developer Sterling Bay, which hired Skender to build 10 three-flat apartment buildings.

According to the company, its unique manufacturing process is not only efficient but enables construction in a climate-controlled environment. The process increases safety while reducing price, delivery time, and also removes typical weather issues crews endure while building structures in the open air.

