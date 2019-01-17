Chicago's Daley College opens $45 million manufacturing and engineering center
Jan 17, 2019
City Colleges of Chicago opened the doors to a new $45 million manufacturing and engineering center with the mission of exposing students to technology being used in the field today.
The Manufacturing Technology and Engineering Center is the largest and most advanced facility at any of the City Colleges campuses. It will serve as the hub for students looking to earn certification, an associate’s degree or transfer opportunities to four-year colleges for careers in manufacturing and engineering technology.
“What you will see in the center is the kind of advanced equipment, robotics equipment, process controls, quality-control equipment, the kind of technology you are going to see in today’s high-tech advance manufacturing floors,” said Juan Salgado, City Colleges chancellor.
Read the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments