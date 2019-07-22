/ / / Chemical manufacturing facility suffers second fire in less than a month

Firefighters responded to another fire at Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. (KMI) in Belding tonight after the chemical manufacturing facility had a chlorine gas fire earlier this summer.

According to Ionia County Central Dispatch, the Belding Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at 9:44 p.m.

Belding Fire Chief Gregg Moore told the Daily News the fire was caused by trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCICA) dust — the same chemical that started a June 22 fire at the manufacturing facility. Moore said the dust likely mixed with the humidity in the air, causing a fire and a cloud of hydrochloric acid “a little higher than the building.” He said the fire was extinguished quickly and nearby residents are not in danger.

“It was the trichloroisocyanuric acid dust, it was just a little bit of it, somebody probably swept it up from the building and put it into the dumpster,” Moore said. “That product was never supposed to come out of the building into the dumpster. Somebody put it into the dumpster and they never should have. The state will be notified about this.”

